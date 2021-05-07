Prominent lawyers, Tendai Biti and Thabani Mpofu are belting up for a court battle to challenge Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 2.

The Bill is now awaiting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s signature and thereafter becomes law.

Commenting on the plan to challenge the Bill, Biti said:

“The fight for the protection and defence of our constitution has become the defining fight of the present.

“Regime will gazette 2 Bills today, thereafter there will be a floodgate of litigation which ought to be complimented by peaceful civic action. @adv_fulcrum and I will play our part.”

Meanwhile, the Bill, which is facing massive resistance seeks to abolish the running mate clause from the Constitution, as well as giving the President power to appoint Judges.

The Biti Law Chambers recently announced the pending challenge to the Bill:

“We are in the process of preparing challenges to both Constitutional Amendment No 1 & No 2.

“In the process of this work we are amazed by the sheer lack of attention to detail by the authorities. We are shocked by the wanton disregard of the provisions of the constitution.”

Apparently, civil groups yesterday took part in a Constitution Online rally, which was hosted by Zimbabwe Please Project director Jestina Mukoko and #Thisflag founder Evan Mawarire, where participants bemoaned the passing of the Constitutional amendment Bill 2 saying it is a recipe for disaster.

