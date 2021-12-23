Zimbabwe is today signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the exportation of teachers to Rwanda.

In a media notice, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana said the MoU will be signed this morning in the capital.

“Signing Ceremony of the MOU on the export of Teachers and other specialists to Rwanda.

“Date: 23/12/2021 Time: 1000 Venue: 9th Floor Kaguvi Building,” said Mangwana.

Meanwhile, the Government of Zimbabwe is currently struggling to pay its workers particularly teachers.

Teachers have accused their employer of favouring those in the security sector ahead of other civil servants nurses and teachers included.

Over the years, the teachers have threatened to engage in an industrial action over welfare matters.

Zwnews