ZLHR lawyer: Martin Mureri

A 43 year-old man Douglas Chauke, of Gutu in Masvingo, has been in prison detention since last week after he was arrested & charged for allegedly undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chauke is said to have undermined President Mnangagwa’s authority by telling some patrons at Machinya Bar on 13 December 2021 that the ZANU PF leader has “changed nothing in Zimbabwe.

He said Mnangagwa is following the footsteps of Mugabe, adding that the only thing he did successfully is the killing of the Ndebele people in Matabeleland during Gukurahundi.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, lawyer Martin Mureri represented Chauke got him released on ZWL10 000 bail.

Chauke was ordered to report to police in Gutu once in a fortnight, not to interfere with State witnesses & to continue residing at his given residential address.

He returns to court on 31 December.

Chauke is one of several Zimbabwean who have been arrested and charged with undermining Mnangagwa’s authority.

Zwnews