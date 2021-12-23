Outspoken Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says pronouncements allegedly made to Mwazha church members to support ZANU-PF

or be expelled, ‘puts the church in the fake churches’ bracket.

“It’s now safe to say most of the local church leaders are fake. They are willing support ZANU-PF for their own benefit while their congregants are suffering,” he says.

Mliswa says such leaders are premised on bootlicking those in power of the day.

“They benefit farms, money etc yet they don’t tell the leaders the truth about their governance.

“During Mugabe’s time they got many things while talking bad about ED, now that he is in power they have changed sides and are bootlicking him for personal benefits,” he adds.

He goes on to say they abuse children banking on political connections and protection.

“Kwana Mwazha they abuse little children safe in the knowledge nothing will happen to them.

“It seems the real churches are the traditional ones such as Methodist, Roman Catholic etc who are bale to stand and say the truth to leaders,” adds Mliswa.

Zwnews