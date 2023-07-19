Mulk Holdings and T10 Global Sports founder and chairperson, billionaire Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk believes the Zimbabwe Afro T10 competition which begins tomorrow in the capital will raise the country’s sport.

The competition will be making a grand entry in the country, as Zimbabwe becomes the second International Cricket Council full member to take up the T10 franchise.

Five privately-owned franchise teams namely Harare Hurricanes, Joburg Buffaloes, Durban Qalandars, Bulawayo Braves and Cape Town Samp Army are participating in the event which runs from July 20-29 at Harare Sports Club.

Speaking at a Press conference yesterday, Ul Mulk said: “We are extremely honoured and happy that the Zimbabwe cricket board, which is an ICC full-member, has selected and licensed the T10 format in Zimbabwe.

“The T10 concept is not about just coming to a country and do a 10 or 12 day tournament and then come back the next year, it’s us investing in the domestic structure.”