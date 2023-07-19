Policing authorities from Tanzania have reported the arrest of an Israeli man who allegedly killed his Ugandan wife and hid the body in a septic tank after the DNA test for their 6-month-old child turned negative.
It is understood that Waeed Taheed, a resident of Kalagala Village in Mpigi District and manager at Reynolds Construction Company Ltd (RCC) workshop in Kayabwe, first reported a case of the disappearance of his wife, Monica Nabukenya, 25, on July 16, 2023.
This was despite the fact that Taheed had killed his wife before hiding her body in a septic tank.
According to a report that was carried by The Citizen newspaper, Taheed reportedly suspected Nabukenya of infidelity which prompted him to take their 6-month-old child for a DNA test that turned negative.
A police report said:
“Taheed decided to take all the child for a DNA test and it so happened that the results turned negative.”
Upon their return home from the DNA test, and after some confrontations, Taheed decided to kill his wife and dumped her body in a septic tank inside their compound and partially covered the corpse with soil, said the police.
“In the process of interrogation, the detectives at Kayabwe Police Station tasked Taheed to first lead them to his home and upon reaching, the decomposing body’s smell was felt and it was discovered in the pit. He later admitted to killing the wife because of the negative DNA test results,” reads the police statement in part.
Mr Richard Ddumba, the chairperson of Kalagala Village, Kayabwe Town Council, said the couple has been living a private life until recently when he received information that they had disagreed over the paternity of a six-month baby.
“What I know, is the couple had only one baby, when the man received information that the baby belonged to another man, he took the child for a DNA test which proved that he is not the real father,” he said, as per The Citizen.
Ddumba said a distressed Taheed approached him four months ago saying he was pushing for a divorce.
It is also understood that Taheed filed a divorce case but the court was yet to pronounce itself on the matter when the murder happened.
“As he [Taheed] was pushing to secure divorce through court, I got shocked to learn that he had allegedly killed the wife already,” Ddumba said.
According to Ddumba, Taheed could have killed his wife either last Thursday or Friday.
Zwnews