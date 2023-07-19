Policing authorities from Tanzania have reported the arrest of an Israeli man who allegedly killed his Ugandan wife and hid the body in a septic tank after the DNA test for their 6-month-old child turned negative.

It is understood that Waeed Taheed, a resident of Kalagala Village in Mpigi District and manager at Reynolds Construction Company Ltd (RCC) workshop in Kayabwe, first reported a case of the disappearance of his wife, Monica Nabukenya, 25, on July 16, 2023.

This was despite the fact that Taheed had killed his wife before hiding her body in a septic tank.

According to a report that was carried by The Citizen newspaper, Taheed reportedly suspected Nabukenya of infidelity which prompted him to take their 6-month-old child for a DNA test that turned negative.

A police report said: