Opposition United Zimbabwe Alliance leader Elizabeth Valerio has won an appeal against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s decision to reject her nomination papers as presidential candidate for the forthcoming elections.

This means she will now be added to the list of nominees vying for the office of the President.

Speaking soon after the judgment was handed down, Valerio’s lawyer, Alec Muchadehama said:

“ZEC has been ordered to take necessary steps to ensure the UZA leader is added to the ballot.

“So we had appealed against ZEC’s refusal to register president Valerio on the ballot paper. So our appeal was successful.

“So the court ruled that what ZEC had done was incorrect.

“So ZEC is supposed to take all necessary steps to make sure that she is registered on the ballot paper and be contesting in the election to be held on August 23.”

Commenting on the ruling, ZANU PF Patriots said it shows that the country’s courts not captured.

The appeal is against the 21 June decision of the nomination court which rejected UZA president Elizabeth Valerio’s nomination for election to the office as the president of the country.

Elizabeth Valerio provided bank-stamped proof of her request to initiate a ZWL transfer of funds to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) bank account for the required nomination fees equivalent to US$20 000. Full payment was made to ZEC but her nomination papers were still refused.