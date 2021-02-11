The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has not yet announced that November 2020 Advanced Level results are out.

There is a message circulating on social media suggesting that results are out. To be clear ZIMSEC will officially release the results as soon as they are available for collection and we will publish here details on how to collect and access them via online results portal as usual.

For now we encourage our readers to ignore this message, “candidates who sat for the examinations are expected to collect results from their respective schools and centres starting tomorrow or online via the Zimsec website.”