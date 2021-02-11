Outspoken Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has been arrested at his Borrowdale house while addressing a press conference.

The dramatic issue borders on name-dropping by Mliswa’s former girlfriend which implicates a top minister and the highest office in the land, the sources who contacted The NewsHawks in the late hours early this morning say.

Among the arresting detail were senior officers of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Mliswa begged the police to allow him to finish the question and answer segment of his Press conference but the officers would have none of it.

It is not yet clear whether the arrest was triggered by some of the sentiments he aired during the media address linking his ex-girlfriend Susan Mutami to State Security Minister Owen Ncube

Said Mliswa: “… is a project, I have evidence she forwarded all my messages to (State Security Minister) Owen Mudha Ncube.”

Today, Mliswa held an explosive press conference at his Borrowdale home in Harare to expose what he says is a “security plot by a minister” to discredit him politically using his ex-girlfriend Susan Mutami for personal reasons.

He further revealed that the CIO boss, Owen Ncube was the man behind the whole drama.

He alleged that he was being targeted by the State Security minister in a “failed smear campaign” and further challenged the CIO to investigate the smear campaign against him to clear his name or else they would be part of the conspiracy to character assassinate him.