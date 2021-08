Zimbabwe registered 526 new Covid-19 infections and 19 deaths on Monday.

Apparently, the figures are on the back of fewer tests have had been conducted in the period under review.

Against thi 33,210 people took the first dose of the vaccine, while 21,747 became fully vaccinated.

547 Covid-19 patients in hospital – 99 of them “severe” or in ICU.

