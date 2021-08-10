Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has taken a dig at former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane for saying Zimbabwe’s fallen heroes are not happy with how the country is being governed.

Maimane said no one gave their life away hoping for a evil and corrupt regime of thieves led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Maimane posted:

“The heroes who died for Zimbabwe are turning in their graves. Their spirits are restless.

“No one gave their life away hoping for a evil and corrupt regime of thieves led by @edmnangagwa.

“They did not die for self inflicted poverty. The heroes of Zimbabwe have been betrayed,” said Maimane.

However, in his response, Charamba not happy with Maimane’s sentiments called him a sell out.

Apparently, Zimbabwe is celebrating its 41st Heroes and Defence Forces Days.

Meanwhile, critics believes President Mnangagwa and his administration are misgoverning the country, amid rampant corruption and human rights violations.

Zwnews