President Edgar Lungu and main challenger Hakainde Hichilema

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says Zambia’s election set for this Thursday is already rigged.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono however, urges Zambians to vote in their numbers.

He said rigging is reduced by registering to vote and not by voter apathy.

“Elections has been rigged before in Zambia. However as it goes to elections on Thursday, look at the numbers below.

“Zambians have registered to vote, and they are determined to vote. 83.5% are registered to vote!

“Rigging is reduced by registering to vote and not by voter apathy,” he says.

Apparently, critics have been alleging that the playing field is not even.

The opposition parties in the country have been complaining of being barred from campaigning.

Zwnews