At least 266 new Covid-19 infections were detected in Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care one death from the virus was recorded.

The government through the Health Ministry continues to urge citizens to get vaccinated against Covid 19.

Zimbabwe has received vaccines from China and Russia to fight the disease.

The country is aiming to vaccinate at least 10 million people from the estimated population of 15 million.

Meanwhile, Strive Masiyiwa who is head of regional Covid 19 taskforce recently bemoaned bottlenecks in the procuring of vaccines by African countries.

