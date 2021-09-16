ZRP Spokesperson Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has announced names of 3 victims who were killed in a road traffic accident which occurred at the Cnr Stoneleigh and Chiremba Rd, Harare, on 14 September 2021 at around 1730 hours.

The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as – Rutendo Gulien Bota (21), Anashe Shoko (2 months) and Pardon Chiupamba (male adult).

In another accident case, of RTA, a 33 year old man was knocked down by an unknown motorist on 14 September 2021 at about 0505 hrs, along Emmerson Mnangagwa Rd, in Harare.

The police says the victim died on the spot and the motorist did not stop after the accident, adding that investigations are underway.

Zwnews