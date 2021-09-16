High Court Judges Justice Sunsley Zisengwe & Justice Garainesu Mawadze have quashed conviction & 16-month imprisonment of Shilla Chisirumunhu, a teacher, who was convicted in 2020 for participating in a protest demanding improved salaries & working conditions for teachers.

The 2 Judges upheld the 53 year-old Chisirimunhu’s appeal against both conviction & sentence.

This is after his lawyer Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

appealed against Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu’s ruling wherein she was found guilty of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.

This was said in breach of the peace or bigotry as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Chisirimunhu, who is the Masvingo Provincial Gender Secretary for Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe had been arrested in June 2020 together with Obert Masaraure.

This is after they allegedly participated in a demonstration held in Masvingo, where teachers protested against poor salaries & unfavourable working conditions & demanded to be paid a monthly salary amounting to US$520.

Zwnews