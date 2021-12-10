Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) senior official and former president Thokozani Khupe is discovering that as her party is plotting to recall her and her allies.

Khupe and her allies together with party leader Douglas Mwonzora, were instrumental in purging main MDC Alliance MPs and leaders from parliament and councils.

The Nelson Chamisa led MDC-Alliance has suffered recalls of its officials, a move seen as aimed at weakening the party.

Critics have accused MDC-T of working with ZANU-PF to dismantle Chamisa’s party.

Zwnews