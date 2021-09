The country registered lowest Covid-19 deaths yesterday, since the 2nd of June 2021.

Only 3 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

There were 192 new infections, however, vaccination uptake remained subdued with only 30,132 people taking the first dose, and 17,035 their second respectively.

Zimbabwe is projecting to vaccinate at least 10 million out of an estimated population of 15 million.

Zwnews