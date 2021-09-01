At least 10 teachers are appearing at Marondera Magistrates Court on charges of disorderly conduct after they were arrested Monday for allegedly “beating drums & singing” at an assembly point at Matsine Secondary School in Wedza during a protest.

The teachers have been in police custody since Monday when they were arrested for allegedly protesting against deduction of their salaries.

The government recently approved the re-opening of schools, however teachers say they are incapacitated to conduct their jobs as required.

The country’s teachers associations has confirmed that their members are not able to do their jobs unless the government capacitates them.

Since the re-opening of exam classes on 30 August 2021, some teachers across the country have been protesting.

But the government has been saying all is well since re-opening of schools.

Meanwhile, non exam classes will be re-opening on the 6th of September 2021, amid chaos in the sector.

