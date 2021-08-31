The government says there is no longer need to quarantine travellers from countries afflicted with the variant, such as India.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa also announced the resumption of sporting activities with strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations.

She said participants and attendant staff should be vaccinated.

“All local activities in which participants are below 14 they shall in all cases be checked for Covid-19 symptoms and to follow protocols,” she added.

Mutsvangwa said cinemas and theaters can allow 50%sitting capacity of vaccinated clients.

“Atheletes or children aged 14 to 18 years are highly recommended to get vaccinated. Gymnasia, health spas and fitness centre’s be allowed to open to vaccinated clientele. All sports clubs ensure their staff are vaccinated,” she said.

Zwnews