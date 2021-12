The country has registered 69 per cent foreign currency deposits in the trading year ending September 2021.

Data from the central bank reveals that FCA balances grew from US$1,13 billion to US$1,72 billion over the 12 months to September 2021.

Zimbabwe get forex from exports, but most importantly from remittances by those in diaspora.

Zwnews