President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has threatened to tear apart Zambian ruling party United Party for National Development (UPND)’s Information and Publicity Secretary, Joseph Kalimbwe for wishing ‘Nero’ well in this new month.

The tweet in question seem to have had been removed, but judging from people’s responses, it is believed Kalimbwe wished Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa (Nero) well in this new month.

This allegedly did not go down well with Charamba, who reminded Kalimbwe to stay in his lane.

Charamba has been locked in war of words with Kalimbwe for allegedly having good ties with Chamisa.

At one point, Charamba labelled Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema a sell out for his links with Chamisa.

Meanwhile, in a latest tweet, Charamba said: “You have not mended your ways, @joseph_kalimbwe? No tears when we tear you apart. You are fare game!!!!”

However, Kalimbwe called Charamba to order.

“Mr. Charamba the problem is that you like coming to my TL to check what is happening. There is nothing offensive here.

“Now you threatening to tear me apart for wishing my fellow young people a happy December. What really is wrong with you my senior,” he says.

Kalimbwe adds that he doesn’t take threats lightly, as he lives in the democratic era where people should feel free to express themselves without fear.

