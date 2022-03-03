Zimbabwe recorded 632 new infections and 1 Covid-19 related death on Wednesday, the ministry of health and child care has said.

The ministry also said at least 35.2 percent of the population vaccinated at least up to the second jab.

Apparently, as at 02 March 2022, Zimbabwe had 237 503 confirmed cases, including 227 008 recoveries and 5 396 deaths.

To date, a total of 4 364 434 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The government is continuously urging citizens to get vaccinated and observe health protocols at all times.

Zwnews