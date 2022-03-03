The home of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti was last night attacked by alleged ZANU PF thugs, the party has said.

“In the very early hours of this morning, Tendai Biti’s home was attacked by 4 men with machetes/ axes and a gun. “His guard was attacked & suffered bad injuries to his head & had to receive urgent medical attention. The men did not take anything,” said the party.

CCC Secretary General

Chalton Hwende has blamed ZANU PF:

“Hon Biti Tendai ‘s homestead was attacked last night his security aide seriously injured. ZanuPF leaders are playing a very dangerous game…,” he said.

Zwnews