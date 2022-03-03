The new United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Ambassador Edward Kallon has presented his credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kallon presented his working documents this morning at State House.

The UN Resident Coordinator’s Office

The UN Resident Coordinator (RC) leads the Resident Coordinator System at the country level and represents the UN Secretary General to the Government of Zimbabwe.

The RC, as the highest-ranking senior UN official in the country, is the primary interlocutor for the UN Development System with the Head of State and Government.

In Zimbabwe, the RC is responsible for coordinating and providing leadership to the UNCT in strategy setting, planning, implementation and monitoring and evaluation of development programmes at the country level, as outlined in the 2016-2021 Zimbabwe United Nations Development Assistance Framework (ZUNDAF).

The RC also provides leadership on joint communications, advocacy, and resource mobilization efforts.

In Zimbabwe, the RC is also the Humanitarian Coordinator, Designated Official for Safety and Security, and Director of the UN Information Centre.

The UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO) supports the UN Resident Coordinator in her roles and functions.

The UNRCO in Zimbabwe also provides inter-agency coordination support to the UN Country Team and its different working groups, including Promgamme Management Team, Operations Management Team, UN Communications Group, Human Rights Working Group, Team of Policy Advisors to enhance UN coherence and improve overall programme impact to better achieve results.

Zwnews