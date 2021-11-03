The country yesterday recorded 40 new Covid 19 infections and four deaths, as third wave continues.

Meanwhile, as at 02 November 2021, Zimbabwe had 133 047 confirmed cases, including 127 779 recoveries and 4 683 deaths.

A total of 3 325 612 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19, first dose.

Zimbabwe is aiming to vaccinate 10 million out of estimated 15 million population.

Vaccination in Zimbabwe remains voluntary, however the government is forcing civil servants to get the jab or face disciplinary action.

