A 26-year-old Lower Gweru man has been detained at Maboleni Police Station on assault charges after he went berserk and attacked a police officer he accused of admiring his wife’s nude pictures in his mobile phone.

The police constable, Tafadzwa Marapo had demanded the mobile phone belonging to the suspect, Khaliphani Nyathi(26) after he suspected Nyathi of taking photos of him as he was approaching Mandeya complex.

“After searching through the mobile phone gallery Constable Marapi then stumbled on nude pictures in Nyathi’s phone,” said a police source.

The police sources said Nyathi suddenly became violent, pushing and shoving the constable accusing him of staring at his wife.”

The police said Nyathi, who was allegedly drunk, then used a beer bottle to attack Constable Marapi.

“He sustained a deep cut on the left eye but managed to escape before making a police report at Insukamini.”

herald