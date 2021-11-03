The Acting President and Minister of Health, Dr Constantino Chiwenga has extended level two lockdown by a further 2 weeks.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa as she addresses members of the media giving an update on the status of the national lockdown status said measures put in place have proven to be working.

“The last two weeks has seen a reduction in the number of cases of Covid19 which has resulted in the country recording an average of 45 new cases per day…

“This indicates that the lockdown… measures… in place are effective in controlling the transmission of the virus,” she said.

Mutsvangwa emphasised that all the provinces, secondary schools, colleges, universities and vaccination centres are advised to commence the vaccination campaign of the 16-17 year old age group with immediate effect.

“The Government of Zimbabwe, through @MoHCCZim is determined that Zimbabwe achieves herd immunity by end of December 2021,” she added.

Zwnews