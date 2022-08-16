KENYA: Embakasi East Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka, who went missing on Thursday, has been found dead.

The family confirmed that Musyoka was found dead in Amboseli Park, Kajiado county.

Police officers from Loitoktok, Kajiado South sub-county confirmed that they received an alert after a body of a middle-aged man was found in the forest.

The body was positively identified by his sisters; Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

Loitoktok police boss Kipruto Ruto confirmed that the family had been able to identify Musyoka ending a 5-day search for the missing Embakasi East Returning Officer.

His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitokntok sub-county hospital last night. We are waiting for communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to the city mortuary or to remain here,” he stated.

“It was evident the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in the valley. The body had scars indicating torture from assailants before the death. He possibly died a painful death,” he added.

The police believe Musyoka was killed elsewhere and his body thrown in the forest.

According to the officers, his body had visible signs of torture and struggle but they are waiting for a postmortem.

-Kenyans.co ke