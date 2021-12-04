A Redcliff-based hip-hop artist has challenged local radio stations to ‘stop the bias’ and give adequate airplay to artists who are based outside the capital, Harare, for the country to realise its full potential, musically .

Speaking to this publication in Rutendo suburb yesterday, the 20-year old crooner, Blue (real name Liberty Mukwera), said it was high time that local radio stations pay attention to musicians who are based out of Harare.

“We have better artists here in Redcliff but they are hardly recognised because they are not based in Harare,” said Blue.

“We’re being let down by these radio stations who have a penchant for musicians based in the capital at the expense of out-of-Harare singers. If we all go to Harare, who will provide entertainment to music lovers in other urban centres,” he said.

Blue, whose music is a fusion of drill and hip-hop, is currently in the studio working on his upcoming album titled, ‘Race’.

Songs to look out for in his forthcoming album to be released at Rawley Beatz Studios include, Munhu WaMwari, Blueface, Born to Lead and On The Run.

Zwnews