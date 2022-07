The country recorded 0 deaths and 36 new Covid 19 infections on Thursday 14 July 22.

According to Ministry of Health data, from 3 January 2020 to 14 July 2022, there have been 255,981 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,565 deaths.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate is now at 98%. Covid-19 cases slowing down in Zimbabwe.

The government is continuously urging citizens to get vaccinated and observe health protocols at all times.

Zwnews