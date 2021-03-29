President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received 35 000 doses of the Covaxin vaccine on behalf of the nation, delivered from India which touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this evening.

This leaves a remainder of 40 000 doses from India’s pledge of 75 000 doses.

In his speech, President Mnangagwa thanked the government of India, saying the vaccine will go a long way in protecting Zimbabweans against the virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Government through its Ambassador to Zimbabwe Vijay Khanduja said logistics are underway to deliver the remainder.

He also said the vaccine has a good efficacy rate.

“This drug has been used in India and has an efficacy rate of 81%. The good thing about this drug is that it works against the new variants,” he said.

Vice President General Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said the country will continue procuring more vaccines in order to achieve herd immunity.

“Let me also take this opportunity to encourage Zimbabweans from across the political divide to be vaccinated. Covid-19 is neither a political nor a class issue,” he said.

The government says so far, 68 511 people have been vaccinated as the vaccination uptake goes a gear up.

