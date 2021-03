The Copper Bullets (Chipolopolo) of Zambia are leading the Warriors of Zimbabwe by a goal nil in the Battle of the Zambezi part 2.

Chipolopolo got their goal from Patson Daka.

The AFCON-bound Warriors line up is as follows:

Martin Mapisa (Gk),

Onismor Bhasera,

Gilroy Chimwemwe,

Victor Kamhuka,

Alec Mudimu,

Butholezwe Ncube,

Tafadzwa Rusike,

Ovidy Karuru (C),

Romario Matova,

Last Jesi and Evans Rusike.

Stay tuned for second half…

-Zwnews