Zimbabwean professional golfer Robson Chinhoi has produced a two-under par 70 in the final round to win the second leg of the Safari Tour’s Season Four in Kenya.

He scooped 308 293 Kenyan shillings (US$2 800) prize money for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is well known in the field of golf having produced great names.

One such great name to ever emerge from Zimbabwe is Nick Price.

