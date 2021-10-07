The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit is investigating allegations of currency manipulation.

This include the pegging of the ZW$ at 200 to 1 USD which is circulating on social media.

The apex bank says perpetrators shall be brought to book without fear or favour.

Apparently, the country’s financial authorities are also going after illegal forex dealers.

They say the dealers are causing price distortions on the market.

However, some economists say the government has to put the fundamentals right than chasing after dealers.

Zwnews