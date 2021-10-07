Cotton bales worth millions of dollars were gutted by a fire at Parrogate Checheche Depot in Chipinge on Monday.

Fire fighters from the nearby Greenfuel failed to contain the inferno which started around 0300hrs.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana who confirmed the incident said the cause of fire was still being investigated.

Meanwhile, such cases of fire incidents are common, in some instances houses have been gutted by fire.

Few months ago, doctors in Bulawayo lost their belongings after a fire incident at their place of residence.

