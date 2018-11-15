Zimbabwe police issues warning to all Land Cruiser drivers

The Zimbabwe police department has issued a warning to Toyota Land Cruiser 79 pick-up owners as their vehicles are now believed to be the target of dangerous hijackers who are on a crime rampage.

Below is the statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have requested we advise owners of Toyota Land Cruiser 79 pick-ups (all versions, including safari conversions) that these vehicles are currently being targeted by gangs of car thieves operating in Zimbabwe. It is believed they are stolen for export to neighbouring countries where there is an illegal market for them. Owners should be diligent and aware of the threat and should ensure their vehicles are locked, alarmed, and parked in secure locations all the time.