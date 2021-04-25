Image: AFP

The Twenty20 International cricket series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is billed for an explosive finale at Harare Sports Club today.

Pakistan, is expected to fight like a wounded lion and will be under serious pressure as the hosts throw everything into the ring as they aim to make history in the decider.

This would be their first-ever bilateral series win in the format.

Apparently, on Friday, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the second fixture of the three-match T20I series at the Harare Sports Club after the Men In Green failed to reach the 119-run target.

The hosts bowled the visitors out for a meagre 99 runs, with a ball to spare — marking their first victory against Pakistan in the T20Is.

-Zwnews