Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Marondera have recovered various household goods worth US$700 000.

According to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana, the police acted from a tip off, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

“Household goods worth $700 000 were recovered by CID Marondera.

“They responded to a tip-off and suspects have appeared in court today.

“Some of the goods recovered were stolen from former Minister of Agriculture Cde Joseph Made’s farm,” said Mangwana.

Meanwhile, police have warned members of the public against complacency.

On 20/04/21 at about 2100 hrs, a Glenview man (31) parked his gold Toyota Corolla Bubble vehicle ADV 6423 at his home with the keys on the ignition and leaving two minors playing in the car.

Two unknown suspects approached the car and ordered the infants to disembark before they stole the vehicle with US$200 in the dashboard.

-Zwnews