On April 23, 2024, the Magaisa family was struck by tragedy once again as Benji Magaisa, the younger brother of late constitutional law expert Dr. Alex Magaisa, passed away in Pretoria, South Africa. This sorrowful news comes just two years after the pro-opposition movement mourned the loss of the renowned Big Saturday Read (BSR) writer.

The announcement was made by Essy Magaisa, sister of the late Alex Magaisa, who expressed profound sadness at the consecutive losses of her brothers.

“The times are truly difficult. We continue to mourn together. Benji, you have left me deeply saddened. True goodness knows no rest,” wrote Essy Magaisa.

Benjamin Magaisa, born in 1991, was the youngest member of the Magaisa family, cherished by his siblings Alex and Essy.

Before his passing, Benji earned praise from Alex Magaisa for his efforts in renovating their family home in Wedza.

Award-winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono shared his condolences, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Benji Magaisa, the youngest brother of the late Dr. Alex Magaisa. He died in Pretoria, South Africa, from a cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace, and may the Magaisa family find comfort during this painful and difficult time.”