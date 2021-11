Harare Polytechnic Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Mass Communication, Peter Banga, has died.

Banga reportedly passed on in his sleep this morning.

Meanwhile, a number of journalists have expressed shock on Banga’s passing.

Harare Polytechnic is of the most sought after colleges that train journalists.

The other one is Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA). Many journalists in Zimbabwe hail from these two colleges.

Zwnews