A hospital bedside court session was convened Saturday at Parirenyatwa for activists Legwan Mavhunga and Munyaradzi Mafararikwa who are nursing injuries at the Hospital after they sustained injuries following torture while in police detention.

Mavhunga is suffering from chemical burns, after his face was sprayed with an unknown white substance while in police custody which is believed to be acid.

The two are facing charges of obstructing or endangering free movement of persons or traffic and were remanded to Tuesday for continuation of bail application.

Meanwhile, a Magistrate has ordered the state to investigate complaints of torture as submitted by the duo’s lawyer, Webster Jiti of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

-Zwnews