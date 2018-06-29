BREAKING: ED Byo rally grenade thrower arrested

Mnangagwa Bulawayo Bomb blast allegedly caused by a youth in his 20s wearing yellow Zanu-PF t-shirt

The military is reported to have arrested the suspected assassin who allegedly threw a projectile which exploded at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo over the weekend.

However, it is alleged that the police’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been unable to question the suspect as he has not been seen since the military arrested him.

“Investigations are continuing; we have come across some good leads yet there are also complications. We have discovered the suspect we are looking for was seized by the army soon after the grenade attack incident. Witnesses told us this. We have interviewed many witnesses and they have given us useful information. However, we want to interview the suspect; but we don’t have access to him. So the investigations can’t proceed properly.

After the grenade attack, police interviewed people who told them that they saw a guy who launched an object that was directed towards the VIP stage.

The witnesses said the man threw the item from a vantage point of about 30 to 35 metres from the podium, but it was diverted by a rope before shaving off a security aide’s cheek prior to landing and detonating.

It is allegedly that before launching the object, some people had seen him fiddling around.

The suspect was reported to be wearing a yellow Zanu PF T-shirt, dark in complexion and nearly 1,7 metres tall. He is about 25 years old. After the incident, he melted in the crowd and disappeared before soldiers and police went on his trail.

The explosion injured at least 49 people and of those two have died from the injuries sustained.

Ministers Kembo Mohadi and Oppah Muchinguri were seriously injured by the blast, they were later airlifted to South africa for emergency surgery.

Muchinguri lost her breast in the attack.

During a press conference yesterday, President Mnangagwa told Tanzania journalists that a hand grenade was thrown at him in Bulawayo last week on Saturday, June 23.

He blames the Grace Mugabe backed G40 Zanu-PF faction.

