Here are images of 24 year old Joseph Lungu who made the first Zambian sports car with his brother using recycled metal.

The maximum speed of his car is 350 kilometers per hour.

It can be started remotely using a smart phone . His creation was admired by Zambian President Mr Edgar Lungu and Botswana leader Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi who visited him at Zambian 2018 Trade Fair yesterday.