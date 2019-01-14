Masked soldiers deployed, 2 shot dead, LIVE bullets hit boys(11 )…PICTURES #ShutDownZimbabwe

Reports indicate that at least three people amongst them a primary school child may have died during citizens protests that took place in Zimbabwe on Monday, January 14th.

Various sources report that a lower grade pupil died in a stampede after police fired teargas into a primary school in Mabvuku high density suburb of Harare.

Further reports claim that two of the four people confirmed to have been shot at by the police may also have died from the gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, Parly Zimbabwe has reported that two young boys were shot today during the #Shutdown Zimbabwe demonstrations in Chitungwiza Unit A Extension.

Open Parliament Zimbabwe called for medical assistance for the two minors who were reportedly shot by live ammunition.

“Twimbos in Chitowm Unit A Ext. We need help for 2 young minors boys (11 years old ) shot in that area. Kindly DM if you can assist” they tweeted.

The Zimbabwe National Army took charge of security in Harare, following a fuel demo staged by citizens.

