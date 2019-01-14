KADOMA: Zanu PF offices on fire, Police trapped…Gunfire continues into night..PICTURES

War rages in Kadoma after protesters burn Zanu PF offices, Takeover police station

Night time riots have broken out in the mining town of Kadoma and gunshots are being fired at the time of reporting.

Our sources say protesters overran and overpowered police officers and Zanu PF youths who were deployed in two trucks and have been patrolling with a single dog.

An officer with the force told this reporter that most of his colleagues were deployed to Harare so those left had to rely on Zanu PF youth to fight protesters.

Another off duty officer told ZwNews that Kadoma police officers have locked themselves inside Rimuka Police Station.

“It is bad here, the protesters are refusing to retreat and police are firing in the air through office windows, the officers are in danger as the rioters continue pelting them with stones,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Kadoma offices have been set on fire.

Sources say protesters torched the building in retaliation against Zanu PF youths who have been beating peaceful protesters with the support of the local police.

ZwNews