MDC HQ, “Harvest House” bombed…Zanu PF militia, State security agents blamed

MDC headquarters Morgan Tsvangirai House has been set on fire

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition(CiZC) has reported that they have received reports indicating that the that the MDC Party headquarters(Morgan Tsvangirai House) in Harare is on fire .

“Sources claim it’s an act of retribution by ZANU PF supporters.” CiZC said in a statement.

Our government source in Harare is however wondering how Zanu PF militants could have bombed the building right under the noses of riot police, CIOs and soldiers who are patrolling the capital.

Our source who refused to be named suspects that authorities might have cast a blind eye in this incident.

A number of MDC officials including their party spokesperson have also confirmed that their offices were bombed by elements linked to the ruling Zanu PF and state security forces.

Below is some reactions: