A few days after Gladys Nyemba a Zimbabwe-born nurse based in the United Kingdom died of coronavirus, the country has lost another UK-based medical practitioner in Alice Sarupinda.

Sarupinda was a nurse in Walsall, West Midlands.

“Tinehurombo kukuziwisai kuti Mai Alice Sarupinda (Wolverhampton local church ) UK washaya nhasi (We are sorry to inform you that Alice Sarupinda died today (Friday)),” a message on the United Methodist church, for which Saruchera was a congregant, read.

The United Kingdom counts amongst the countries worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic which has its roots in the Wuhan city of China.

With over 114 000 people who have contracted the catastrophic pandemic, the UK has recorded an excess of 15 000 deaths so far.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the national lockdown by 14 more days.

