President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the national lockdown by a further 14 days saying the country has not met any of the conditions set by the World Health Organisation.

The lockdown will now end on the 3rd of May.

Mnangagwa said government is working on a plan to cascade Covid-19 testing to rural health centres so that every citizen can have access to testing facilities.

Mnangagwa said the mining sector will be allowed to resume operations during the 14-day Covid-19 lockdown extension. The manufacturing sector will be allowed “limited operations”.

What Mnangagwa said: