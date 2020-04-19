Good morning Zuva Nation, Friends & Followers..

It is with a heavy heart that I write this text you you. From the moment I started this journey, you have stood by me and with me, supporting me every step of the way. I am humbled by your unwavering support and for that I’m forever grateful. Without you there would be no Zuva Urban Tete. Thank you from the depths of my heart.

It is in this vein that I come to you, asking you to please accept my heartfelt apologies for the direction Zuva Urban Tete has taken lately.



I’m sorry for my abhorrent behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and the negativity that has resulted from them. I realize that my family, my friends and my followers have been affected by it and that grieves my heart.