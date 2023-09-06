0 0

-Zimbabwean karateka and the first African World Karate Champion, Shihan Samson Muripo is retiring in November this year.

He told The Mirror in an interview that he is retiring after competing at the second So-Kyokushin World Karate tournament set for November 25-27, 2023, in Shizuoka City, Japan. He will fight in the men open weight category.

A Shihan (or master) is a Japanese term used in many martial arts as an honorific title for expert or senior instructor.

Muripo received the title after going through a technical Dan that included a 50 men fight test overseen by IKO World So-Kyokushin president Hanshi Oishi Daigo in Kolkata, India in 2017.

“My journey and love for Karate started at Ndima High School in Chimanimani and my first professional tournament was in 2001 at Rutendo Hall in Mufakose, Harare. I feel proud flying the Zimbabwean flag high. I am determined to leave an everlasting mark,” said Shihan Muripo.

The second So-Kyokushin World Karate tournament was supposed to have been held in November 2020 but postponed owing to COVID-19. Fifteen Karatekas will participate at the tournament. Stephen Charandura will be the head of delegation for the team.

Shihan Muripo said a highlight of his glowing career is when he met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State house in 2022. Together with the Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Satoshi Tanaka they presented a gift comprising of a Kimono (Karate uniform) a fifth Dan (fifth Degree Black Belt) and a fifth Dan certificate to Mnangagwa on April 20, 2022, on behalf of Hanshi (Professor) Daigo Oishi ninth Dan, the president of the International Karate Organisation Kyokushinkaikan: World So-KYOKUSHIN who is based in Numazu City, Japan.

Shihan Muripo is the Branch chief for So-Kyokushin Karate- Do organisation in Zimbabwe as well as the Development Ambassador for Africa.

He is a record-breaking two-time World Karate Champion and have attained 24 Medals for the period 2005-2019.

The medals he attained include two World Championships gold medals, two world championships silver medals, one world championship bronze medal, six international gold medals, five international silver medals, two international bronze medals, five regional gold medals and one local silver medal.

